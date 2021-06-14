The Cardinals list Kim (back) as their probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, an indication he'll be reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of the contest, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Kim checked out fine Sunday following a bullpen session, the final test of his health as he works his way back from lower-back soreness. The southpaw will be returning from the IL in the minimum 10 days, so he shouldn't face any major restrictions with his pitch count while making his first start since June 4.