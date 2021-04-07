Kim (back) threw 68 pitches over five innings during a simulated game Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The 32-year-old is now set to rejoin the team, though that doesn't necessarily mean he's set to be activated from the injured list. Kim is closing in on his return from the back injury but could need one more simulated game before being cleared for his season debut.
