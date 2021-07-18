Kim (5-5) fired six scoreless innings on three hits and two walks while striking out one to earn the win over the Giants on Saturday.
Kim tossed another stellar performance Saturday, allowing just three singles with only one batter reaching second base in six innings. The southpaw fired 19 scoreless innings over his last three starts and he's won his last four contests. He has knocked his ERA down to 2.87 with a WHIP of 1.23. Despite the recent dominance, he isn't a big strikeout pitcher with a 6.9 K/9.
