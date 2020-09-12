Kim (chest/kidney) continues to make encouraging progress and could return to the rotation as early as Monday for one of the doubleheader games that day against the Brewers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. "He's going to come back as a starter," manager Mike Shildt said. "He had a really good day [Thursday] and another positive day [Friday]. We need him to start, but just because we need him to, we're not going to cram him into something that he couldn't physically do. But he's ready. We feel like he can get going."

Rogers adds the Cardinals do not intend to have Kim return as a reliever, so when he does retake the mound, it will be as part of the rotation. Kim is awaiting medical-related clearance, as he's taking a blood thinner that could put him in danger if he were to suffer an injury. The chances of Kim making a return as early as Monday should become clearer as the weekend unfolds.