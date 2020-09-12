Kim (chest) completed a "really good side [session]" Friday with no issues and appears on track to start in Monday's doubleheader against the Brewers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Kim is likely still awaiting official clearance as he's taking a blood thinner that could pose problems should he sustain an injury, but his progression throughout the week could allow him to return from the injured list Monday. Manager Mike Shildt previously indicated the 32-year-old will start once activated, rather than being eased in via the bullpen.