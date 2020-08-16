Kim is slated to make his delayed first start with the Cardinals in the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander's turn in the rotation will come a full week later than originally planned due to the slew of suspended games for the Cardinals due to the team's COVID-19 outbreak. Kim opened the season as a reliever but he has plenty of experience as a starter after serving in that capacity for 76 of his 83 career games in the KBO over the last three campaigns.