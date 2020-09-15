Kim allowed three hits and three walks across seven scoreless innings during the loss to the Brewers in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Kim was activated from the injured list ahead of Monday's start after not pitching for almost two weeks because of a kidney issue. The left-hander showed no signs of rust, however, punching out six Brewers while not allowing an earned run in his fourth consecutive outing. Unfortunately, the rookie had to settle for a no-decision after Ryan Helsley blew the save in the eighth inning. The 32-year-old will take a sparkling 0.63 ERA into his start against the Pirates on Saturday.