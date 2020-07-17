Kim fired five scoreless, one-hit innings in Thursday's intrasquad game while recording five strikeouts, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
As the aforementioned line implies, the left-hander was thoroughly dominant over the course of 69 pitches. Kim threw 10 first-pitch strikes along the way and also recorded 10 swings and misses, flashing all four of his pitches. The performance elicited accolades from multiple teammates, with outfielder Austin Dean noting Kim's deceptive delivery and the movement on his fastball and breaking stuff, and fellow pitcher Adam Wainwright lauding Kim's ability to change speeds effortlessly. The 31-year-old continues to battle Carlos Martinez for the No. 5 starter's job, although Kim's quest for a rotation role could be helped by Martinez potentially being shifted to the position of primary closer.