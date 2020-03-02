Cardinals' Kwang-Hyun Kim: Dealing with sore groin

Kim is dealing with groin soreness that will likely push his scheduled Grapefruit League start to Thursday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.

Kim was effective in his Grapefruit League debut Saturday, but the Cardinals will exercise caution as he works through a sore groin. Given the southpaw's expected return Thursday, the issue doesn't appear to be too severe, but the team wants to prevent something more serious. Kim could open the 2020 campaign in the Cardinals' starting rotation, especially with Miles Mikolas (forearm) expected to miss the start of the regular season.