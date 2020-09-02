Kim (2-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Reds after allowing three hits with four strikeouts and two walks over five shutout innings.

The left-hander probably could have returned for another inning as he finished at 85 pitches, but there was no need to push it with the Cardinals already up 11-0 after five innings. Kim has been lights out in his three starts, allowing only nine hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks across 17 innings. He'll try to add another start to his impressive run Sunday against the Cubs.