Kim (4-5) allowed five hits and a walk while striking out seven over six scoreless innings, earning the win Saturday over the Cubs.

Kim has found a groove lately, allowing one or fewer runs in five of his last six starts. He's now pitched 13 consecutive scoreless innings after keeping the Cubs off the board Saturday. The southpaw has a 3.11 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 59:25 K:BB through 72.1 innings overall. He'll look to keep the positive momentum going after the All-Star break, although he'll probably face a tough San Francisco team in his first start of the second half.