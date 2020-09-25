Kim (3-0) took the win over Milwaukee on Thursday, pitching five innings and allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out three.

Kim was far from efficient in the victory -- he needed 99 pitches to make it through five frames -- but the southpaw nonetheless held the Brewers to a single run. In his seven starts this season, Kim has given up more than one run only once, and he has registered a minuscule 1.62 ERA overall in 39 innings. The 32-year-old isn't much of a strikeout pitcher (5.5 K/9), but it's hard to overlook his impressive results in his first major-league season. With St. Louis currently sitting in playoff position, Kim's next start could come in a postseason contest.