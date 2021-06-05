Kim left Friday's game against the Reds with lower back tightness, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Kim was removed from the game after he suffered his injury while warming up ahead of the fourth inning. Prior to his departure, the southpaw allowed three runs on two hits and no walks while striking out three in three innings. It's not clear whether his injury will force him to miss his next turn through the rotation.
