Cardinals' Kwang-Hyun Kim: Feels good after bullpen
Kim (groin) felt good Tuesday after throwing a bullpen session Monday and remains on track to make his next Grapefruit League start Thursday in one of the team's split-squad games, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Kim was scratched from Monday's scheduled start as a precaution after he was plagued by some soreness. However, the fact he was able to recover well from Monday's bullpen session is certainly an encouraging sign, and he should therefore be ready to take the hill Thursday absent any setbacks.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Stanton
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Bundy, James as sleepers
From velocity increases to Chris Davis' re-emergence to important injury updates for Blake...
-
10 post-hype sleeper pitchers
Post-hype sleepers can be a way to find league-winning values late in the draft, and Chris...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Pirates could shock with SP upside
The Pirates as a source of real sleeper upside for starting pitchers? Big changes make them...