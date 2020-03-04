Cardinals' Kwang-Hyun Kim: Feels good after bullpen

Kim (groin) felt good Tuesday after throwing a bullpen session Monday and remains on track to make his next Grapefruit League start Thursday in one of the team's split-squad games, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Kim was scratched from Monday's scheduled start as a precaution after he was plagued by some soreness. However, the fact he was able to recover well from Monday's bullpen session is certainly an encouraging sign, and he should therefore be ready to take the hill Thursday absent any setbacks.