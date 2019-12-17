Cardinals' Kwang-Hyun Kim: Finalizing deal with Cardinals
Kim agreed to a deal with the Cardinals on Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Kim was unsuccessfully posted in 2014, but he was able to come to an agreement with the Cardinals after being able to negotiate with all 30 teams. The southpaw performed primarily as a starter in Korea, where he recorded a 2.51 ERA with a 1.24 WHIP over 31 appearances (30 starts) in 2019. The Cardinals have a crowded rotation after they brought Adam Wainwright back this offseason, so it's unclear what role he will play given the versatility he's shown over his career.
