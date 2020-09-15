Kim allowed three hits and three walks over seven shutout innings in a loss against Milwaukee in the second game of Monday's doubleheader. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Kim was brilliant Monday, mowing down Milwaukee's lineup with just 87 pitches in seven innings. The 32-year-old southpaw has been on a tear since moving into the Cardinals' rotation; in his last four starts, he's tossed 24 innings while allowing just one unearned run. Kim will carry a dominant 0.63 ERA into Pittsburgh on Saturday.