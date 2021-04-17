Kim (back) is considered a "full go" for his first start of the season Saturday against the Phillies, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Manager Mike Shildt reported Friday that Kim's Thursday bullpen session went very well and added he would not have put the veteran in the rotation yet if he and his staff felt the left-hander wasn't at full strength. Kim threw just under 90 pitches last Sunday in a simulated game at the alternate training site, which, when coupled with Shildt's evaluation of Thursday's throwing session, supports the notion the 32-year-old could be set for close to a normal workload versus Philadelphia.