Kim (back) allowed two earned runs on three hits over two innings in a Grapefruit League loss to the Marlins on Saturday. He struck out two.

Kim worked up to 35 pitches in his first game action since March 8 and gave up multiple earned runs for the third time in as many spring appearances. The left-hander was able to steer clear of the long ball, but he allowed back-to-back triples before settling down. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Kim was able to throw five pitches at higher than 90 mph, a reassuring sign after recent back trouble had robbed him of velocity. The left-hander will remain in Florida when the team breaks camp, and he'll likely either throw a simulated game in Miami when the Cardinals visit the Marlins in the second series of the season or report to the team's alternate training site. Once Kim is able to reach the 80-pitch threshold effectively and recover comfortably from that workload, he'll be deemed ready to make his regular-season debut.