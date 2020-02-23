Cardinals' Kwang-Hyun Kim: Impressive in spring debut

Kim, who fired a scoreless fifth inning in Saturday's 2-0 Grapefruit League win over the Mets during which he issued a walk and recorded two strikeouts, impressed in his first taste of game action stateside, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. "That was the first time I really got to watch him," starter Jack Flaherty said. "He was good, fun to watch. I saw some of his live BP the other day, but it's a little different atmosphere, so seeing him get a guy out in a different uniform was cool to see."

The Korean southpaw is a candidate to open the season in the starting rotation with Miles Mikolas (forearm) slated to remain sidelined through the early portion of the campaign, and he got off on the right foot with respect to validating his candidacy Saturday. Kim admitted after the game he had to fight through some nerves, but he ultimately was sharp, throwing 14 of 19 pitches for strikes and looking especially effective with both his slider and fastball. Rogers reports that Kim's next spring outing is slated for either Wednesday or Thursday, when he's likely to operate as the starter.