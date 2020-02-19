Cardinals' Kwang-Hyun Kim: Improved chances of rotation spot

Kim is a favorite to fill one of the Cardinals' two open rotation spots, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The South Korean southpaw has made a favorable early impression in camp, and with the news Tuesday that Miles Mikolas will miss approximately a month at minimum with a sore flexor tendon, Kim's chances of securing a rotation spot immediately increase. The 31-year-old faced live hitters for the first time Tuesday and held his own, with his curve and slider particularly standing out. The fact Kim is left-handed also presumably helps his cause, as the Cardinals have to face an array of potent left-handed hitters within their division that includes the Cubs' Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber, as well as the Brewers' Christian Yelich.