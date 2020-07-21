Kim will move to bullpen and likely begin the season as the Cardinals primary closer, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Kim will head to the bullpen after Carlos Martinez earned the fifth spot in the Cardinals' starting rotation Monday. With Giovanny Gallegos (undisclosed) currently on the 10-day IL, Kim will have the opportunity to establish himself as the premier late-game option for manager Mike Shildt. Ryan Helsley remains a candidate as well to pitch in late game situations. Kim is set to make his major-league debut after pitching in the Korean Baseball Organization for the past three seasons, posting a 2.51 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 180 strikeouts across 190.1 innings in 2019.