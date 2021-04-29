Kim allowed one run on seven hits over five innings in a no-decision against the Phillies on Thursday. He struck out four and did not issue a walk.

The lefty more than held his own opposite Aaron Nola; Kim was actually in line to beat Nola before Giovanny Gallegos briefly lost the lead in the seventh inning. Kim induced 10 swinging strikes on 84 pitches and now has 16 strikeouts in 13.2 innings this season, so his strikeout rate is way up from 2020 even after his recent back injury. The Mets come to town next week.