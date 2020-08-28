Kim allowed one unearned run on three hits and a walk across six innings pitched as the Cardinals fell to the Pirates in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Kim allowed an RBI single to Jacob Stallings in the fourth, but it came as an unearned run due to a throwing error by Brad Miller. The rookie has now allowed just one earned run across 15.2 innings in his three starts since the Cardinals resumed play following their COVID-19 outbreak. Kim will take an outstanding 1.08 ERA and 0.90 WHIP into his start in Cincinnati on Tuesday.