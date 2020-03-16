Cardinals' Kwang-Hyun Kim: Maintenance plan established
Kim is expected to participate in a maintenance plan the Cardinals have developed for projected starting pitchers while spring training remains suspended, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Manager Mike Shildt and his staff have developed a general protocol of twice-weekly bullpen sessions with a baseline of approximately 45 pitches for the projected members of the starting rotation. Kim isn't a surefire lock as a starter quite yet, but he did head into the pause in Grapefruit League play with an unblemished ERA through four spring training appearances (two starts). Therefore, the left-hander is likely to be subject to the parameters of the program, although the template could vary slightly from player to player as per Rogers' report.
