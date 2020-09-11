Kim (chest/kidney) was able to throw Thursday to a catcher and is likely to throw a bullpen session this weekend, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Kim continues to work his way back from the kidney issue that landed him in the hospital briefly last weekend, and he appears to be making deliberate but uninterrupted progress. Rogers notes there's even a chance Kim could join the Cardinals at some point during a three-city road trip next week. However, the southpaw is currently on blood thinners, so there would have to be particular caution exercised with respect to bringing Kim back into game action. "The big thing is, we're just trying to understand the risk proposition given the medication he's on and being involved in a Major League game," president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said. "That's something internally we'll work through."