Cardinals' Kwang-Hyun Kim: May return to S. Korea temporarily

Kim and the Cardinals are discussing the possibility he may return home to South Korea while play remains suspended, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Kim's wife and two young children remain home in South Korea, and with no definitive date for the resumption of play on tap, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak confirms the team is discussing the possibility of the southpaw returning to his home country for the moment. However, he stressed that no decision has been made, and added that Kim and Adam Wainwright, who is also in St. Louis, may connect to play catch and/or work out as long as Kim remains stateside.