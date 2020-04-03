Cardinals' Kwang-Hyun Kim: May return to S. Korea temporarily
Kim and the Cardinals are discussing the possibility he may return home to South Korea while play remains suspended, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Kim's wife and two young children remain home in South Korea, and with no definitive date for the resumption of play on tap, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak confirms the team is discussing the possibility of the southpaw returning to his home country for the moment. However, he stressed that no decision has been made, and added that Kim and Adam Wainwright, who is also in St. Louis, may connect to play catch and/or work out as long as Kim remains stateside.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
We've all gotten used to high-end starting pitchers going earlier than ever, but is some correction...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Gavin Lux
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Scherzer
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Strategies for the shortstop position
Shortstop has become arguably the most star-studded position, making it difficult to wait for...