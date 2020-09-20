Kim allowed four runs on six hits over 5.1 innings on Saturday, as the Cardinals beat the Pirates 5-4. He walked one and struck out four.

Kim came into Saturday with a microscopic 0.63 ERA through nearly 30 innings pitched, but gave up multiple runs for the first time all season. Kim has had an excellent debut campaign for the Cardinals, and Baseball Savant is fond of his work. He is scheduled to take the mound Thursday versus Milwaukee.