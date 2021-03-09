Kim allowed four earned runs on six hits and a walk over 2.1 innings in a Grapefruit League tie with the Marlins on Monday. He struck out two.

The 32-year-old southpaw threw 27 pitches in a difficult first inning before getting the hook with two outs. However, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports Kim was much more settled upon returning for the second frame and part of the third, needing only 21 more offerings to record five efficient outs. "The second inning, my velo and my balance was like last season," Kim said. "[Thinking about last season] really helped me in the second inning. ... With that, I think I'll be better for the next game."