Kim (back) emerged from Saturday's bullpen session without setbacks, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
Manager Mike Shildt and the training staff received positive reports about the session, Kim's second in four days. Given the absence of setbacks thus far, the left-hander is likely to next pitch in a simulated game before potentially making one final Grapefruit League appearance before the start of the regular season.
