Kim (1-2) was tagged with the loss Monday against the White Sox after allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while fanning five across 5.2 innings.

Kim fell just one out short of recording what would've been his first quality start of the season, and it's worth noting the left-hander has yet to complete six innings in any of his outings this season. He has yet to give up more than three runs in seven appearances, though, and he will carry his 3.09 ERA into his next start, scheduled for Saturday against the Diamondbacks on the road.