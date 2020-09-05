Kim landed on the 10-day injured list due to a kidney issue Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Kim reportedly was dealing with abdominal pain Friday morning and had to be taken to the emergency room, when a kidney blockage was discovered. He's reportedly feeling much better and is likely to pitch again this season. The transaction was made retroactive to Wednesday, meaning he can return to action next Saturday, though it's not yet clear whether or not he's expected to do so.
