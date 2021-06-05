Kim (back) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Kim left Friday's start against the Reds due to lower back tightness, and the issue is similar to the one that forced him to miss time earlier in the season. Although manager Mike Shildt is optimistic that the southpaw's current injury isn't as severe as his previous issue, it's not yet clear when he'll be cleared to return.