Kim didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Marlins despite tossing six innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and five walks while fanning six.

The southpaw made his first start since June 4 and while he delivered good results, he was far from composed -- he only tossed 49 of his 102 pitches for strikes and the five walks represent a season-worst mark as well. Kim owns a 3.72 ERA on the season and is scheduled to make his next start during the weekend against the Braves on the road.