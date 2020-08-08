Kim threw two simulated innings Thursday in preparation for a scheduled Monday start against the Pirates, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Whether that start actually happens remains firmly up in the air at this point, as the Cardinals won't know until Sunday whether they'll be cleared to take the field Monday as a result of additional COVID-19 infections to players and staff. Kim will be making his rotation debut the next time he does take the mound after opening the season as the closer, but he's well acclimated to a starter's role after being deployed in that capacity in 76 of 83 career appearances in the KBO over the last three seasons.