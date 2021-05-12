Kim allowed one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out six across 5.1 innings Tuesday against the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.

Kim turned in one of his longer starts of the season, but he continued his strong run of results. He surrendered four doubles in the outing, which forced him to work out of trouble in several different innings. He did so effectively thanks to his six strikeouts, and he has now allowed only four earned runs across his last 20 innings of work. Kim projects to take his next turn through the rotation Sunday at San Diego.