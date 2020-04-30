Cardinals' Kwang-Hyun Kim: Remains in St. Louis
Kim, who'd previously considered returning to his native South Korea while spring training was suspended, has instead remained in St. Louis and is regularly playing catch with teammate Adam Wainwright, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Kim ultimately decided to stay put after considering the amount of cumulative days he'd lose to self-quarantining on a round trip back home. He's made sure to make good use of his time, as the 31-year-old southpaw has met with Wainwright five days per week on average and the two pitchers have played catch from 120 feet out. Kim's decision to stay on a regular throwing program could pay immediate dividends during the ramp-up period to the regular season, and it appears especially prudent after Kim built strong momentum by generating four scoreless Grapefruit League appearances before play was paused.
