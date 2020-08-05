Kim will pitch out of the rotation going forward, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Kim was almost exclusively a starter during his 12-year career for the SK Wyverns in South Korea, posting a 2.51 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP last season while striking out 22.9 percent of opposing batters (well above the league average of 17.2 percent). He served as a closer in his major-league debut, but the Cardinals have evidently changed their plans during their weeklong layoff. Manager Mike Shildt mentioned Ryan Helsley, Andrew Miller, Giovanny Gallegos and Tyler Webb as options to close.