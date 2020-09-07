Kim (chest/kidney) returned to St. Louis on Sunday and will be evaluated Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

A kidney ailment landed Kim in the hospital and on the 10-day injured list Saturday, but he was reportedly already feeling better Sunday and was back home. The evaluation he'll undergo Monday will help determine when he can return to baseball activities at Busch Stadium, and the team is optimistic he'll be able to return to the active roster once he's no longer on the blood thinners he's currently taking. "Medically, if he's in a controlled setting, he can continue to work out, play catch, throw bullpens, keep his arm strength up," manager Mike Shildt said. "And when he gets to a point where he feels like he can compete and [not be] vulnerable for contact, he'll get back to being with us."