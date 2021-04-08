Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said that Kim (back) will pitch one more simulated game before being activated from the 10-day injured list, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Kim covered five innings and 68 pitches in his most recent simulated game Tuesday, so he'll presumably get back on the mound for his final tuneup outing Sunday or Monday, likely pushing up his pitch count in the 80-to-90 range. That timeline would allow both Daniel Ponce de Leon and John Gant to pick up one more start apiece, though one of the two would likely cede his spot in the rotation to Kim at some point late next week.