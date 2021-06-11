Kim (back) will throw a side session Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Kim hit the injured list with lower-back tightness on Saturday, but the Cardinals didn't seem too concerned about a long absence for the lefty. That remains the case, as he's expected back sooner rather than later and won't need a rehab assignment. Exactly when the team expects to activate him remains unclear, however.
