Kim (back) is slated to throw in a simulated game Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.

The recovering left-hander still isn't expected to make his regular-season debut until the latter half of April, but Tuesday's activity should serve as a good gauge of where Kim is physically while also serving to keep his arm built up. The 32-year-old projects to continue getting his work in through additional sim games after Wednesday, given the minor-league season won't begin until May.

