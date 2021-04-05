Kim (back) is slated to throw in a simulated game Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.
The recovering left-hander still isn't expected to make his regular-season debut until the latter half of April, but Tuesday's activity should serve as a good gauge of where Kim is physically while also serving to keep his arm built up. The 32-year-old projects to continue getting his work in through additional sim games after Wednesday, given the minor-league season won't begin until May.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kwang Hyun Kim: Likely to miss 2-to-3 turns•
-
Cardinals' Kwang Hyun Kim: Bound for IL•
-
Cardinals' Kwang Hyun Kim: Hittable in return Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Kwang Hyun Kim: Won't be ready for season start•
-
Cardinals' Kwang Hyun Kim: Being built back up as starter•
-
Cardinals' Kwang Hyun Kim: Sim game scheduled•