Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Kim (back) would throw a simulated game Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Based on Shildt's comments, Kim sounds like he'll throw about two innings Monday, an encouraging sign coming out of a successful bullpen session over the weekend. If all goes well during the simulated game, Shildt said that the next step for Kim would be a "game appearance," either during the Cardinals' Grapefruit League slate or in an exhibition in the days before the April 1 season opener. Kim would still appear to have a chance at making the Opening Day roster, though the Cardinals could push him to the back of the pitching schedule to afford him as much recovery time from the back injury as possible.
