Kim (back) will receive further treatment before the Cardinals determine his status going forward, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Kim was removed from Friday's game against the Reds with lower back tightness, and the issue believed to be similar to the one that forced him to spend time on the injured list earlier in the year. However, manager Mike Shildt is optimistic that the southpaw's current injury isn't as severe as the one he dealt with to begin the season, so he should be considered day-to-day for now.