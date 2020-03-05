Cardinals' Kwang-Hyun Kim: Slated to pitch Thursday

Kim (groin) is listed as an available relief option for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.

While Kim won't start either of Thursday's split-squad games -- those assignments will fall to Adam Wainwright and Carlos Martinez -- the offseason pickup looks like he's good to go after experiencing groin soreness following his most recent outing last weekend. Kim completed a bullpen session Monday without issue, which was enough for the Cardinals to sign off on him facing hitters again.