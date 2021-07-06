Kim (3-5) earned the win Monday at San Francisco after giving up three hits with two strikeouts and two walks across seven scoreless innings.
The left-hander delivered his longest start of the season and has picked up victories in each of his past two starts. Kim has a 3.39 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 52:24 K:BB over 66.1 innings this season, and he lines up for another start before the All-Star break against the Cubs this weekend.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kwang Hyun Kim: Victorious in Wednesday's start•
-
Cardinals' Kwang Hyun Kim: Yields four runs Friday•
-
Cardinals' Kwang Hyun Kim: Allows one in short outing•
-
Cardinals' Kwang Hyun Kim: Posts quality start in return•
-
Cardinals' Kwang Hyun Kim: Cleared to start Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Kwang Hyun Kim: Appears on track for Tuesday•