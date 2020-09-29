Kim will start Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Padres on Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Kim finished the regular season with a sparkling 1.62 ERA to go along with a 1.03 WHIP and a 24:12 K:BB over 39 frames. He'll be tasked with taking on a stacked San Diego offense in what will be the first postseason start of his MLB career.