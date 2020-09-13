Kim (chest) will start Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Brewers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The 32-year-old has been sidelined nearly two weeks while take a blood thinner, but he'll rejoin the rotation with the Cardinals playing five games against the Brewers over the next three days. Kim has been fantastic as a starter with a 0.44 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB over 20.2 innings and will look to pick up where he left off before landing on the injured list.
