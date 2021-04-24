Kim (1-0) earned the win Friday versus Cincinnati, hurling 5.2 innings and allowing one run on five hits and eight strikeouts. He did not walk a batter.

Kim was excellent in the victory, throwing 53 of 85 pitches for strikes and racking up 15 swings-and-misses. He held the Reds scoreless until the sixth inning, when Nick Castellanos touched him up for a solo home run to start the frame. Through two starts, Kim has allowed four runs across 8.2 innings while posting a 12:1 K:BB. His next start will come at home against Philadelphia on Thursday.