Cardinals' Kwang-Hyun Kim: Strong showing in relief
Kim (groin) allowed fired two scoreless innings in a Grapefruit League tie with the Mets on Thursday, allowing three hits and no walks while recording two strikeouts.
Kim took the mound following starter Adam Wainwright after being scratched from his Monday start due to groin soreness, and he delivered an impressive performance that corroborated his return to health. Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports Kim threw 25 pitches overall and reported feeling "100 percent" after the outing, which lines him up to take the hill again at some point next week.
