Kim didn't elicit any concerns from manager Mike Shildt or catcher Andrew Knizner despite his extensive struggles during his first Grapefruit League start Wednesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. "I want to say his stuff was almost too good," Knizner said. "I think it was actually moving more than he probably wanted to. ... When you're throwing pitches with that much late movement, it's on the plate, and then it's off. I don't think it was anything to panic about or anything like that."

It would be easy to wince at Kim's final line -- four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks over 27 pitches across two-thirds of an inning -- but Knizner and manager Mike Shildt felt Kim was much better after getting a chance (under spring training rules) to come back for the second inning following a discussion with rotation mate Adam Wainwright about mechanics between frames. Kim was in fact able to record one of his two strikeouts in that second frame, but the southpaw seemed a bit thrown by the 87.9 mph average velocity on his fastball. "All of my pitches were out of control and also my velo was low," Kim said. "I don't know why the reason is, but I'm trying to find out."